Bi-County Tractor Cruise held, but scaled back to one day

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Coronavirus has impacted many events.

One annual event that puts antique tractors on full display spanning two Illinois counties was scaled back to just a day.

We're talking, of course about the Bi-County Tractor Cruise.

In years past, nearly 70-tractors from states across the midwest would cruise from Edgar to Clark County for two days.

COVID-19 forced the cancelation of many tractor events and traveling plans.

While fewer people were able to participate this year, organizer Mike Duzan said this cruise gives people a chance to take in the beauty of nature.

"You're going slow enough to where you can see stuff. The deer, you know. You see things that you drive by everyday that you just don't notice," said Duzan.

The group cruised from Paris, to Clarksville, then back to Paris at about 12-miles per hour.