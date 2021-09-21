Safe driving encouraged during harvest season

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -- The fall season can mean something different to everyone. For some, it's time to head out to pumpkin patches, but for others, it's time to begin harvesting. No matter what brings you out on the roads, safety should be everyone's top priority.

We've all seen farm equipment going down the road. It's large, loud, and most likely slow.

Dwight Ludwig, a farmer for Nicoson farms Inc. in Clay County, Indiana, told News 10 that he and his team do their best not to hold motorists back. However, for it all to go smoothly, they need your help.

"I think the biggest thing is just patience. Just give us time, give us space, and we're going to get off the road as quick as we can. We don't want to be out there any longer than we have to. We want to get to our next field and get back to work," explained Ludwig.

Ludwig shared that he often sees motorists tailgate behind large equipment.

He went on to say, "If you're too close to us, we sometimes don't even know you're back there, and we don't know that we need to pull over and get out of your way."

Indiana State Police (ISP) Public Information Officer, Sgt. Matt Ames told News 10his post worked three accidents that involved drivers rear-ending farm equipment last year.

"People are driving way too fast and coming up to them, and they're driving while distracted. So we want to make sure that everyone knows hey, once you see the farm equipment, slow down immediately, make sure you're not driving while distracted, and make sure you're always buckled up out there," said Sgt. Ames.

If you want to pass farmers in large equipment, make sure you're on a straightaway.

"Make sure you can make that pass completely and safely as possible and make sure the farmer is aware that you're going around them. You can do that by hand by waiving towards them or making sure that you have eye contact with the farmer," Sgt. Ames suggested.

Ludwig says patience and space will help keep you and your family safe.