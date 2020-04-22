Between COVID-19 and the Flu, Governor Holcomb says 'Not Close'

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Throughout this pandemic, many have compared COVID-19 to the flu. They’re both serious, but state officials say COVID-19 is much more severe and the precautions that have been laid out are necessary

Governor Holcomb and Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box both commented on the comparison during Wednesday’s press conference.

Over the past week, protestors were outside Governor Holcomb’s residence. Their message was to reopen the economy sooner, and that the coronavirus can simply be compared to the flu.

Dr. Box said over the past five years, Indiana has averaged 154 flu deaths per flu season. That’s a six to seven month period. In the last seven weeks, 661 Hoosiers have died due to COVID-19.

Dr. Box acknowledged that there are similarities between the two in terms of symptoms. You may get muscle aches, a fever, and have respiratory trouble. They also affect similar populations as we are seeing in long term care facilities and the elderly.

However, she believes there simply is no comparison, and that’s proven by the huge difference in the death toll.

“This is a totally different animal that we are dealing with here. This virus is much more lethal and we have seen that already in our state,” Dr. Box said, “Making those comparisons just doesn’t equate in my mind.”

Governor Holcomb chimed in while answering the question as well.

“Were at 661 deaths, and that’s on top of the flu. There is no vaccine. You’re not going in and getting a shot and have the confidence that you can go back to work,” he said.

Governor Holcomb said the state of Indiana will move very slowly and intelligently in reopening the economy. This is because of COVID-19bis not the run of the mill flu. It’s much more severe and the governor says they will treat it as such to keep everyone in this state safe.