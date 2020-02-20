Clear

South Vermillion School Corporation working to incorporate STEM into its curriculum

South Vermillion School Corporation is looking to be the only school in this part of the state that has K-12 STEM curriculum.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 5:28 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- South Vermillion School leaders want to reshape the students and staff.

It involves building a stronger future.

On Thursday we stopped by Mrs. Sellers GAIN class at the middle school.

The lesson? Learning how to code and program this sphere.

It's a science, technology, engineering, mathematics or STEM course.

Soon, every class will have a STEM component in its curriculum.

"The whole goal of STEM is to go beyond memorization and regurgitation. teach them the skills and the knowledge they need to go deeper into knowledge but most importantly carry that to other things in life," said Sellers. 

Sellers said this will recreate how students learn. The corporation is jump-starting its program with a $50,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Education.

They're partnering with Project Lead the Way.

Sellers said students have fun with STEM, but most importantly, they learn.

"In our part of the state, there's no school district that has a complete comprehensive k-12 plan. We want to be that school district," said Dave Chapman, superintendent of the corporation.

He said the classes will challenge the students to work together and problem solve.

"We want to create a learning environment that is world-class. We want to be able to produce students who are ready for the world that we don't even know exists yet," said Chapman. 

Over the course of six years, each subject will be better incorporated in classes.

Sellers believes students will make a smooth transition to this adjustment.

"Our kids will definitely be a lot more creative. If they can apply it, they'll remember it," said Sellers. 

The corporation will start with computer science first. 

