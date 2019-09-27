Betsy Ross, the once starving bald eagle, nursed back to health and released in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A once starving bald eagle was given a new lease on life.

The eagle's name is Betsy Ross.

She was rescued two and a half months ago along the Wabash River.

Starving, and barely able to walk, wildlife rehabilitator Robert Lange too Betsy in and nursed her back to health.

Friday, it was time for Betsy to spread her wings and return to the wild in Vincennes.

Right now, Lange is caring for another bald eagle named Trump.

For nearly 40 years, he has rehabilitated more than 2,500 animals and released them into the wild.