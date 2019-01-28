Bethesda Gardens resident found dead outside, hypothermia ruled as the cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation is underway after a 75-year-old woman died outside of a Terre Haute assisted living facility.

On Saturday, 75-year-old Veronica Hofman was found dead outside of the building at Bethesda Gardens assisted living facility on Terre Haute's south side.

Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos said preliminary autopsy results show Hofman died of hypothermia.

Amos said the cause of death has been ruled accidental.

The search reportedly began after Hofman was not in her room at a 3:00 a.m. check.

Hofman was found two hours later, around 5:00 a.m.

News 10 spoke with Kris Gillen, the Vice President of Marketing at Bethesda Gardens.

She told us the company expresses condolences to Hofman's family.

She said Bethesda is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

We asked if the facility would change its procedures following the incident.

Gillen said they won't move forward with changes until their internal investigation is complete.