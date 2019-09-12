Fish Fry Fundraiser to raise money for Honey Creek Fire Department

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Bethesda Gardens is hosting a fish fry fundraiser.

The event is a fundraiser for the Honey Creek Fire Department. Bethesda said it's a way to say thank you for the fire safety training the department provides the facility.

The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 13, at Bethesda Gardens. Live entertainment will be going on, and an art show will feature work made by Bethesda residents. It costs $7 for a plate of fish, hush puppies, cole slaw and potato salad.

"We know there's so much going on in the Wabash Valley this weekend, which is so exciting for our community," Heidi Weise, event organizer, said. "We hope that you might get your belly full with fish, and then, go out and enjoy the rest of the festivities."

All proceeds raised will benefit the Honey Creek Fire Department.