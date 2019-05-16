Clear
Bethesda Cemetery president and board voted out - new leadership promises an investigation

There's been a shakeup in leadership after reported issues at a Vigo County county cemetery.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 9:05 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's been a change in leadership at Bethesda Cemetery in West Terre Haute.

News 10 has told you about some people having concerns with the care of the property.

There was a Tuesday night meeting to discuss those concerns.

Within 10 minutes, those with family members at the cemetery voted out board president Bill McClain and his board of trustees.

Family members have a vote because they own the plot where their family member is buried.

A new board president, vice president, and three new board members were voted in.

They include some old faces from previous years.

The new board president is Mike Grayless, with Mike Anderson serving as vice president.

The new board members are Lila Elkins, Bill Milton, and Hobie Roberts.

Those who voted say they're now happy for the future of the cemetery.

"I can't wait. I'm glad we got a new board. I can't wait to put all of our son's stuff back out there," Daniel Johnson said.

McClain will be served a notice later this week to hand over the books to the new president and the board.

The board will turn those books over to be audited.

