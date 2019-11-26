Clear

'It's heartbreaking for all the families..' families not able to decorate loved ones headstones around holidays

Families with loved ones in Bethesda Cemetery are looking for answers as the holidays approach and they can't decorate their headstones.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 10:29 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The people with loved ones in Bethesda Cemetery have been having issues with how it's been run for a long time. Just a few months ago we did a story about decorations off headstones being thrown into a dump. 

Now, families are being told that could happen again if they decorate headstones from November 30th until December 20th. But the order is coming from the former board president.

Alexis Urquiza's seven-week-old daughter is buried in that cemetery. She has just one question.

"Why can't you just do the right thing and help the families that have loved ones out there," Urquiza said. 

Every year, her entire family goes out to the cemetery to decorate her headstone for the holidays and for her birthday on December 3rd.

"You're telling me next week is her birthday, which is obviously very important to us, I can't decorate I can't do anything for her," she said.

That's because this year, the former president of Bethesda Cemetery is saying no one can put anything on headstones from November 30th until December 20th or it will be taken off and thrown away. It's posted that that is when cleaning and maintenance of the cemetery will take place. Urquiza said, in the past, they have always been able to decorate their loved ones' headstones around this time.

"It's devastating," she said. "Even my son here to explain to him hey we can't go decorate sissy."

The new cemetery board says it's been an uphill battle with the former president for months now. Right now they are advising people not to decorate for fear things will be thrown away. That's because they haven't been given proper paperwork from the former president yet, but families just want some peace.

"I have less than a week till her birthday and now I'm sitting here wondering what am I gonna do," Urquiza said. "That's my baby girl."

Hundreds of other families are going through the same thing. A member of the new board said they are working hard to make things right. He said that action will be taken soon to get things corrected and into the right hands.

