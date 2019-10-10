Clear

Best Buy Holiday Hiring Fairs Thursday & Friday

Walk-ins are also welcome at all Best Buy hiring fairs.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 2:25 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

Best Buy announced that it’s hiring thousands of people across the country to work in stores and select warehouse facilities just in time for the holiday season. Hiring fairs will take place at all Best Buy stores on Oct. 10 and 11 from noon to 7 p.m. local time.

Those looking for fun, rewarding employment or a little extra spending money can apply in person or submit an online RSVP for an interview. Walk-ins are also welcome at all Best Buy hiring fairs.

Best Buy offers a flexible schedule, competitive wages, 401k eligibility and an employee discount. Take a look at the full list online, or stop by your local store or warehouse for more information.

