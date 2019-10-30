Berry Global breaks ground on expansion of Wabash Valley plant

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Jerry Roberts came to Odon when he married his wife 28 years ago. When he needed a job the plastics plant in town was the place to go.

Roberts says, "I was laid off, my wife was pregnant, and I was like I've got to take care of my family. So I got to do this. I end up coming out here and I've been here ever since."

After 26 years Roberts will soon have new coworkers. Wednesday morning Berry Global broke ground on a 40,000 square foot expansion.

Plant manager Zach Hocutt says, "Which will actually almost double the plant size. As well as investing in a new blown film line. Brand new state of the art technology that will help increase our capacity."

The expansion will also create 11 new jobs in the Odon area. Hocutt says it was a long process to get to today's groundbreaking.

Hocutt explains, "This has probably been a little over a year process to get this rolling so it's really exciting now that it's finally here and we're starting to see some of the fruits of our labor."

The expansion helps berry global expand its operations. Bryant Niehoff with the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation hopes it is just another sign of I-69 paying off.

Niehoff says, "It opens up so many opportunities for them. Helps to make projects like this so much more of a possibility for Daviess County and the southwest Indiana region."

Roberts says, "This is a big deal you know. Ever since I've been at this plant we've put new lines in."