Clear

Berry Global breaks ground on expansion of Wabash Valley plant

The expansion will create 11 new jobs.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Jerry Roberts came to Odon when he married his wife 28 years ago. When he needed a job the plastics plant in town was the place to go.

Roberts says, "I was laid off, my wife was pregnant, and I was like I've got to take care of my family. So I got to do this. I end up coming out here and I've been here ever since."

After 26 years Roberts will soon have new coworkers. Wednesday morning Berry Global broke ground on a 40,000 square foot expansion.

Plant manager Zach Hocutt says, "Which will actually almost double the plant size. As well as investing in a new blown film line. Brand new state of the art technology that will help increase our capacity."

The expansion will also create 11 new jobs in the Odon area. Hocutt says it was a long process to get to today's groundbreaking.

Hocutt explains, "This has probably been a little over a year process to get this rolling so it's really exciting now that it's finally here and we're starting to see some of the fruits of our labor."

The expansion helps berry global expand its operations. Bryant Niehoff with the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation hopes it is just another sign of I-69 paying off.

Niehoff says, "It opens up so many opportunities for them. Helps to make projects like this so much more of a possibility for Daviess County and the southwest Indiana region."

Roberts says, "This is a big deal you know. Ever since I've been at this plant we've put new lines in."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Windy & Colder. Rain & Possible Snow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

'...we can hear both sides of the story.' VCSC takes part in a workshop to learn new discipline meth

Image

SMWC off the hook for $42 million in student aid

Image

Berry Global breaks ground on expansion of Wabash Valley plant

Image

City of Terre Haute considers new potential location for police department

Image

Early Weather Forecast

Image

Local elementary school students learn sign language

Image

Local medical center starts $4 million renovation and expansion project

Image

Texting program works cut back on the number of those that don't report back to court

Image

Vigo County woman charged with attempted murder in connection to Liberty Avenue stabbing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week