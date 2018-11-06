Bernie Sanders elected to 3rd U.S. Senate term

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont’s Bernie Sanders has cruised to re-election for his third term in the Senate, easily outpacing eight candidates.
Sanders, the independent who has long been one of the state’s most popular politicians, spent little time campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s election.
Sanders has faced few serious opponents since he was first elected to the state’s lone seat in the House in 1990. He moved up to the Senate in 2006.
The Republican candidate, Lawrence Zupan, a Manchester real estate broker with experience in international trade, campaigned against what he felt was big government and social welfare programs. But his candidacy never gained traction and his campaign drew little attention.
Rather than focusing on his re-election, Sanders traveled the country to support Democratic candidates and an array of policy issues.
