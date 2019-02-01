Benefit set to help with 12-year-old boy's medical expenses

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHII) - A Wabash Valley family needs your help.
Layton Roy is 12-years-old.
Last September, Layton was taken to a local hospital with a number of neurological issues.
Doctor's have since had difficulty finding out exactly what's wrong.
That difficulty has meant Layton has gone through many tests and procedures.
On Saturday, friends and family are holding a benefit in Robinson, Illinois.
It takes place at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 at the Robinson, Illinois Elks Club.
All proceeds go to Layton and his family to help pay for expenses.
