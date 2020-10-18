Benefit raised funds for injured couple

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The community is still rallying to support a couple injured in a terrible accident over the summer.

We've told you before about the accident that left Lonnie and Denise Soliday seriously injured.

The couple is now out of the hospital but will need several more surgeries, according to family and friends.

They organized a benefit ride and chili cookoff with the help of Cannonball Harley-Davidson.

If you did not make it to this event, you can still donate to the cause.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/24wzpr28k0