Benefit planned for employees at Old 41 Diner

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - People in one Wabash Valley community are coming together to support a business lost to a fire.

You'll remember, the Old 41 Diner in Sullivan was destroyed Wednesday.

Now, we have new information about fundraising efforts.

Next Saturday, there will be a fish fry benefit.

That's at the Sullivan Elks Lodge.

All money raised will go to help the diner employees.

The benefit is from 12 to 4 p.m.

The state fire marshal is still investigating what caused the fire.