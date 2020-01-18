Benefit planned for employees at Old 41 Diner

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - People in one Wabash Valley community are coming together to support a business lost to a fire.
You'll remember, the Old 41 Diner in Sullivan was destroyed Wednesday.
Now, we have new information about fundraising efforts.
Next Saturday, there will be a fish fry benefit.
That's at the Sullivan Elks Lodge.
All money raised will go to help the diner employees.
The benefit is from 12 to 4 p.m.
The state fire marshal is still investigating what caused the fire.
