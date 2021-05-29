Benefit held for Vietnam veteran

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fraternal order of eagles is throwing its support behind a Vietnam veteran.

The group hosted the Rockin Roland Boyd event tonight.

It served as a fundraiser to help Boyd with medical bills.

Boyd is retired from a band but his bandmates were there to enjoy some tunes with him!

"He's a real true friend, he's a really awesome person, he's a great musician, he's a member of the Wabash Valley musician hall of fame and he's a Vietnam veteran," says Bill Hollis retired band manager.

Roland has stage 4 lung cancer.

If you would like to help out with funds, you can contact the Eagles of Terre Haute.