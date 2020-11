TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Auditor-elect says she thought her felony convictions had been "set aside."

There was an online hearing on Thursday.

We've previously explained that Rebecca Coleman had two felonies.

Under Indiana law, this makes her ineligible to run, or hold public office. The lawyer for the current auditor says, under case law, the person with the next highest votes should win. In this case, it would be Jim Bramble.

A judge set a bench trial date for December 1.