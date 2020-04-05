Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department will soon offer free Wi-Fi to the public

BELLMORE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a call for help.

Its about a service that many of us take for granted: internet access.

Wi-Fi is a critical tool for both students and parents—especially during this time of need.

But for some families in Parke County, it may not be available.

The Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department recognizes the challenge this creates for many and is doing its part to help.

“Internet services here have been very lacking,” Bellmore Fire Chief Jason Games said. “We’re fortunate here in Bellmore, we have an AT&T building across the street. So they can provide high-speed internet and cable to folks within about a two and a half-mile radius of that station.”

The department is opening up its parking lot to the community in the coming days for free Wi-Fi access.

A separate modem from the department’s main server will be installed in the facility this week.

“They can pull in, work from their car, and still maintain that safe distance, and isolation to prevent the spread,” Games said.

Community donations have fully funded this project for the next year.

Jim Meece, a Parke County Commissioner, and his wife, Gayle, are one of the donors.

“Parke County is so poorly served with internet. The internet we have is great, but it doesn’t reach everywhere,” Meece described.

He is doing his part to help.

“If all of us make some effort, and this is certainly a great effort, then we’re going to get through this just fine,” Meece told News 10.

Games says the community is always willing to step up and help.

“We know that people are out there that definitely want to see engagements and activity and getting back to maybe a little bit of a sense of normal.”

The department hopes to have the service up and running by the end of the week.

You can follow the Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook for updates on the status of this project.

The department is asking that you do not block any of the doors that say no parking.

Parke County residents can also access Wi-Fi around the outside of the courthouse and in the parking lot at the Parke County Library.