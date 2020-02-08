Clear

Beekeeping 101: many learn how to relieve stress and save the environment

Relieving stress and saving the environment. Those are just two reasons established beekeepers are encouraging others to take up what they say is a community service.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- You don't normally find full classrooms on a Saturday morning. From learning beekeeping basics to pest control many learned about the life of bees and how to keep them.

If you ask 10-year-old Haydon Marts what he wants to do when he gets older his answer might surprise you; a beekeeper.

Marts said he thinks bees are one of the most important creatures in our ecosystem.

"They pollinate 70% of all wildlife. Bees are dying and we need to do something about it," said Marts. 

You're probably wondering where you learn more about bees.

Welcome to beekeeping 101. It's where Marts and others spent their Saturday.

They learned different things about beekeeping.

From honey bee biology to how to raise a healthy hive.

Marts said beekeepers have a lot of responsibility.

"You need to learn from your mistakes when the beehives die you need to find out what went wrong," said Marts. 

Andy Lohrman's been a beekeeper for 11 years now. He's a member of the Clay County Beekeepers Club.

His club, along with the Wabash Valley Bee Club organize this class every year.

Lohrman said some bees and people can co-exist peacefully.

"They're not really dangerous. They provide a service for us and we provide an environment that's good and healthy for them," said Lohrman.

"It helps you never give up you have to learn from your mistakes. That's what it helps," said Marts. 

Bee season or "swarm season" starts in April.

Everyone who attended the class walked away with a membership to one of the bee clubs.

