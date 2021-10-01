Bed Races help 'roll in' SMWC homecoming

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college is preparing for a fun way to kick off homecoming. Saint Mary of the Woods College hosted its Bed Races competition Friday.

It's exactly what it sounds like. Students took to the racecourse down The Avenue on campus, in rolling beds. It's a homecoming tradition.

Faculty and staff say the event is a popular kickoff to fall homecoming, and a fun way to come together.

"I think community this year is even more important. Getting them connected to each other. Feeling like they're a part of campus, but also feeling like they're integrated into the Terre Haute community," Nicole Hageny, the Associate Director of Campus Life of SMWC said.

Team Llama took home first place bragging rights this year. St Mary's homecoming takes place all weekend.