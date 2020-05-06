Become a Volunteer Precipitation Observer for the National Weather Service

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is looking for volunteers to report precipitation amounts here in the Wabash Valley.

The NWS in Indy is holding two free online classes Thursday, May 7th for those who are interested in becoming a volunteer observer for precipitation amounts. The training will roughly be an hour long and is an online training course. The first session will be at 1:00 PM EDT, and the second session will be at 6:00 PM EDT.

Once completed, you will become a part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network or also known as CoCoRaHS.

In the training, you will learn how to accurately report and send in hail size, snowfall amounts, and rainfall totals that occur right in your backyard. You will be told to use a specific rain gauge that you can buy online. If you become a CoCoRaHS observer, you will get a discount.

Sam Lashley, who is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the NWS in Indy, explains the importance of the reports they receive.

“In order to both study these moving forward, as well as in the near term get warnings out inadequate times so people have time to move away from the river or low lying areas, we need quality precipitation observations. When we get the reports, we know they are quality reports from people who want to make a difference and it does make a difference to save lives.”

Unfortunately, right now, observers are limited in our region. The Wabash Valley only has a handful of observers so volunteers are in high demand.

This information is very important to the National Weather Service. But the Storm Team can also use your reports and then pass that information to the NWS. We are relaunching our campaign to search for Weather Watchers across the Wabash Valley. More information on this is located at the bottom of the page.

The link to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis's training site is below. This is where you go to register before the class starts.

https://www.weather.gov/ind/cocorahstraining

The link to the CoCoRaHS website is below.

https://www.cocorahs.org/

Anyone and everyone is encouraged to sign up and take the course.

The Storm Team is currently looking for Weather Watchers in the Wabash Valley. Anybody can sign up who lives in the WTHI viewing area. The best way to contact us would be through the "Ask the Storm Team" email on our website at:https://www.wthitv.com/weather/ask-the-storm-team/