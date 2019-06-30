Clear
Beating the heat in the Valley

As we deal with the hot weather, some are not letting it ruin their summer.

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 8:42 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -It's safe to say that it is downright hot outside!

Many right here in Vigo County aren't letting the high temperature's keep them inside.

It's been feeling like the sun has been directly beaming down on many places in the valley.

Some are spending their time on the water.

"My pride and joy is fishing," said Brian Zajac. 

He was at Deming Park early on Sunday morning to fish. 

He said the heat can be too much sometimes.

"I wanna beat the heat cause as soon as that sun gets up way above them trees it really starts scorching you," said Zajac.

Zajac is right.

Temperatures will be in the 90's this week.

The heat index could even make it feel much hotter.

That's why the Snyder family is taking extra precaution.

"That's the main thing just water you don't want them to overheat, pass out," said Brad Snyder.

"That's the biggest thing cause I think that sneaks up pretty quickly so you just wanna make sure they're not dealing with some of the negative stuff that comes with being outside," said Brittany Snyder. 

You can't forget about the pool of course. 

Some say the pool is the best way to spend a hot day.

"I was wanting to go swimming or do something in the water," said Austin Caddell.

Caddell said going off the diving board a few times does the job.

If you plan to be out in the hot weather, make sure you have something cold to drink nearby.

You can stay tuned with Storm Team 10 as always for the latest weather updates.

