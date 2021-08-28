Beating cancer one tackle at a time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools across Indiana and Illinois set off to tackle childhood cancer at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute on Saturday night.

This event is in honor of Patrick Barrett who passed away in March of 2016 from bone cancer.

Although he may be gone, his legacy continues to sweep through schools across Indiana with this campaign.

Supporting the effort is the Indiana High School Football Coaches' Association as well as various colleges, high schools, middle and elementary schools.

This is the sixth year of the campaign.

The t-shirts sold and the funds raised support the P.S. We Love You Fund which raises money for precision genomics testing at Riley Hospital for children.

His mother Molly Barrett says the support they've received over the years is amazing.

"There's a lot of kids that we see wearing the t-shirts," Barrett said.

"There's a lot of people raising the money, and people that knew Patrick and people that didn't know Patrick, and so it just really means a lot to all of us."

The Barrett's are challenging participating schools to a donation goal of $150,000 during the month of September.

If you are interested in contacting the organizers or donating to the fund, click here.