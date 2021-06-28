"Beary" delicious drinks that support an even better cause

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can support the SHINE Foster Family Resources with the purchase of a "beary" delicious drink.

The Little Bear Coffee Co. created a new specialty "SHINE Bear Bomb" to help support SHINE'S resources.

SHINE is a volunteer-run nonprofit organization. They operate a free clothing and hygiene bank for kids in foster care.

Their overall goal is to support and serve foster families in the Vigo, Parke, Vermillion, Clay, and Sullivan counties.

SHINE's mission means a lot to Little Bear Coffee Co., and this new addition to their menu shows that.

"It's very important. I hope everybody comes and enjoys the new Bear-Bomb, and supports the organization. They are doing so much good for others and other children," local resident Senka Delich said.

Not only are you getting a tasty drink, but you are also supporting a great cause.