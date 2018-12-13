BeTheKindKid rolls out at local elementary school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school is doing what it can to bring kindness to the community.

Hoosier Prairie Elementary School started its first kindness club.

It's part of the #BeTheKindKid movement.

It was created to help make a difference and spread kindness in the world.

Hoosier Prairie is the only school in Indiana to have adopted the program.

The school received donations from the community to help bring the program in.

Organizers hope it will make a big difference in the lives of the students.

"Just to bring awareness. We spend so much time...don't do this, don't do that...learn addition and multiplication...but being kind is at the core, so if we can develop kids to be kinder, the world will be a better place," Meghan Olds, a counselor at the school said.