'Be the best you that you can be' - Message on anniversary of Eva Kor's death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday marks two years since the death of Eva Kor, who founded the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute.

Eva was a survivor of the Holocaust, in which she was part of the medical experiments on twins by Dr. Josef Mengele at Auschwitz. Eva created the CANDLES organization originally to find other twin survivors in hopes of discovering what they were injected with to save her twin sister Miriam.

According to the museum, Eva and Miriam were able to locate 122 individual Mengele twins living in ten countries and four continents.

Eva died on July 4, 2019 while on the annual CANDLES trip to Poland.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Holocaust survivor Eva Kor has passed away at 85-years-old

CANDLES posted on Facebook Sunday in memory of Eva, saying "Together, we can keep Eva’s legacy going by continuing to make the world a better place in her honor and continuing to share her story. So, take today and every day to share your memories of Eva with others and 'Be the best YOU that you can be.”

Eva said she forgave the Nazis, but vowed to never forget what they had done. She spent decades educating people on the Holocaust while sharing a message of hope.

The museum is open every Friday and Saturday from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm EST. You can donate to the museum online.