Be prepared for power outages this winter

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - You should always have a preparedness kit in your home and your vehicle. That’s especially important in the winter when power outages may happen.

Winter storms bring high winds, and broken tree limbs can cause power outages. We spoke with Duke energy about power outages, particularly in the wintertime. They said having a preparedness kit is vital. Blankets and extra warm clothes, non-perishable food items, flashlights, and even extra medicine should be in that kit.

We spoke with Rick Burger, Duke Energy District Manager, and he says if your power is out, you should always call Duke.

"You need to be calling us. The smart meters help us look at these areas where the power is out. You and all of your neighbors need to be calling us and telling us because we will get back with you and verify that the power is back on."

Hospitals and long-term care facilities are top priorities when the power goes out. Crews will always work to restore power to these places first.

Report power outages if your electrical company is Duke Energy by texting OUT to 57801, report online at Duke Energy's website, or call 800-343-3525.