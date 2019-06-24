Be prepared for Emergencies have a plan in place and the proper insurance coverage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - After recent severe weather some people in the Wabash Valley are left with little to nothing.

That's why officals say it's important for you to have a plan in case of any emergency not only to keep your family safe but also to have insurance so you can get some of your items back.

You have seen video of the damage left behind by the EF2 tornado in Greene County, insurance agents say they've been hearing about trees falling into homes flooding and many other damages.

They say it's important you have a plan before these situations happen during a fire or a complete loss, you're not thinking about the silverware and all the minute stuff, like the kids toys, you're thinking I got a couch, tvs and stuff of that nature, bed sets, you're not thinking about all the smaller items.

Heres how you can be prepared talk with an agent as soon as possible.keep your documents in a burn proof box and have photos proof of ownership or even a tally of your valuables to help with the claims.