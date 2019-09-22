Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) - Harvest season is upon us and that means sharing the road with big tractors and farm equipment. A Hoosier farmer is asking for your patience so no one gets hurt.

Dwight Ludwig is a corn and soybean farmer in Cory, Indiana. He says the top speed on most tractors is around 20 miles per hour. They can also be difficult to operate near deep ditches.

Drivers are asked to be smart, slow down and use extreme caution when trying to pass.

Ludwig says, "We don't want to be on the road just as bad as you want us off the roads so if you just cut us a little slack. It's hard to pullover with these great big machines. You get them off in a ditch and sometimes they don't want to come back out very easy.”

Ludwig says he has experienced traffic back-ups behind him on the road and has watched the last car in line try to pass everyone. This is not a good idea.

Harvest season is expected to last roughly two months.