Clear

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

Harvest season is upon us and that means sharing the road with big tractors and farm equipment. A Hoosier farmer is asking for your patience so no one gets hurt.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 9:58 AM
Posted By: Heather Good

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) - Harvest season is upon us and that means sharing the road with big tractors and farm equipment. A Hoosier farmer is asking for your patience so no one gets hurt.

Dwight Ludwig is a corn and soybean farmer in Cory, Indiana. He says the top speed on most tractors is around 20 miles per hour. They can also be difficult to operate near deep ditches.

Drivers are asked to be smart, slow down and use extreme caution when trying to pass.

Ludwig says, "We don't want to be on the road just as bad as you want us off the roads so if you just cut us a little slack. It's hard to pullover with these great big machines. You get them off in a ditch and sometimes they don't want to come back out very easy.”

Ludwig says he has experienced traffic back-ups behind him on the road and has watched the last car in line try to pass everyone. This is not a good idea.

Harvest season is expected to last roughly two months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain, then a cool down!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Sunny start, Windy. High: 87

Image

Girls Golf Sectionals

Image

EIU vs ISU 9-21-19

Image

13th Annual Bat Festival

Image

Monarch Madness

Image

Wingy Dingy Thingy

Image

Hot Dogs, Cool Cats Adoption Day

Image

Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival

Image

First ever Terre Haute Beer Fest

Image

Beautification Project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse