'Be patient,' Local tattoo shop shares struggles with re-opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Non-essential businesses are getting back into the swing of things and we're checking in with the progress.

News 10 followed up with Scars and Stories, a tattoo shop in Terre Haute.

Owner, Branden Martin, tells us he's grateful to be doing what he loves again.

However, according to Martin, the re-opening process hasn't been as smooth as expected.

Appointments have been non-stop and cleaning has been even more rigorous.

In fact, artists are making up for a least six weeks of appointments plus new intake.

Despite the overload of clients, Martin says the biggest issue is turning away those who won't follow state guidelines.

"Be understanding and patient, I feel that if you're required to wear a mask or you have to do a procedure when you come in you know, just be understanding. Everyone is trying to adapt and do things differently," Martin explained.

On a brighter note, he tells us he's thrilled to be making art after weeks of staying closed.

"You know, not working for six weeks... I've not ever worked since I was a kid and it was challenging and then once that they said we could open back up it was like a kid in the candy store walking back in the shop, like 'Man I can work again?' This is so great!"

In order to get a tattoo, appointments and masks are required.

