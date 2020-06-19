TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – As you hit as you hit the road be on the lookout for turtles.

The Wabashiki Turtle Research and Rescue Team wants to limit the number of turtle deaths this year.

Since 2009, the turtle rescue team has saved more than 3,000 turtles.

Nesting season is right around the corner and that means turtles are on the road a lot more including the Wabashiki area in Vigo County.

"If you see a small animal that appears to be dome shaped, and round, and is moving, and or not moving, you should try to miss that animal" said Amanda Slaughterbeck.

If you have time, Slaughterbeck recommends helping turtles along yourself.