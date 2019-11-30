Clear
Be a Santa to a Senior

Many seniors live alone and don't have someone to spend the holidays with.

Posted: Nov 30, 2019 7:02 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Right now, you have a chance to bring a smile to seniors this Christmas.

All you have to do is play Santa.

That's why Home Instead Senior Care is running 'Santa to a Senior'.

From now until December 12th, you can adopt a senior.

Just grab an ornament off the tree and buy the requested gift then give it back to the facility with the ornament attached.

You can find a Santa to a Senior Tree in one of three places, American Family Insurance in Terre Haute and Greencastle and at Home Instead Senior Care in Terre Haute.

