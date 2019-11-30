Be a Santa to a Senior

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Right now, you have a chance to bring a smile to seniors this Christmas.

All you have to do is play Santa.

Many seniors live alone and don't have someone to spend the holidays with.

That's why Home Instead Senior Care is running 'Santa to a Senior'.

From now until December 12th, you can adopt a senior.

Just grab an ornament off the tree and buy the requested gift then give it back to the facility with the ornament attached.

You can find a Santa to a Senior Tree in one of three places, American Family Insurance in Terre Haute and Greencastle and at Home Instead Senior Care in Terre Haute.