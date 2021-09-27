Be Well Indiana strives to combat mental health crises

Vigo County, Ind. (WTHI) - The longevity and utter uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a mental health crisis throughout the nation.

That's why one local organization is stepping up to provide relief.

Be Well Indiana launched the Be Well Crisis Hotline on July 20th of 2020 to help people cope with the various stressors that Covid-19 brought to the surface.

Since that time they have taken over 21,500 calls!

That represents a total of over 5,000 cumulative hours of crisis counseling.

This hotline is all in an effort to provide support, connect people with resources, and help comfort those struggling during these uncertain times.

Organizers say the pandemic has caused an increase in mental health challenges.

This is why they want to ensure they're always available.

"We're here. We're ready and waiting. We encourage you to take advantage of these resources -- They are all completely free and anonymous," Bureau Chief for Adult Mental Health Kelsi Linville said.

To be connected with a crisis counselor call 211 and then enter your zip code.

The crisis hotline is available to anyone in the state of Indiana...at all hours of the day...365 days a year.