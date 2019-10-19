Clear
Battle of the Branches raises money for local group

Servicemen and women from all branches of the military competed to see once and for all which is best, Saturday.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Servicemen and women from all branches of the military competed to see once and for all which is best, Saturday.

The Battle of the Branches is a fundraiser for the Wabash Valley Base Community Council. The organization encourages relationships between businesses and military.

Members of each branch tested their military skills through a series of tests.

Organizer Bill Little says, "The public loves to interact with these individuals. You know, some, many times, when they're just going about their daily lives, we don't know who they are, right? We don't necessarily know but when they're in here in uniform doing their thing and standing strong it gives you a sense of pride."

The public could vote online or over the phone for their favorite team.

The winner of the contest was Army. Jason Bilyue earned the top individual spot.

