Battle of the Branches: Different military branches to face off in friendly weekend competition

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Servicemen and women from all branches of the military will have the change to battle it out this weekend...but it's all for fun.

It's the first-ever 'Battle of the Branches.' It's a fundraiser for the Wabash Balley Base Community Council.

The organization encourages relationships between businesses and the military in the Wabash Valley.

Active, reserve, and veterans can join.

The will be five elements that will test their military skills, including climbing, shooting, and first aid.

"It's a fundraiser after all. But it's something to raise awareness to come out here and do something fun on a Saturday. And it's all about bragging rights at the end," William Little, from the Wabash Valley Faith Community Council said.

It takes place on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Top Guns.

There's a $10 entry fee. All scores are combined into a cumulative team or branch scores.

The top-scoring branch wins.

