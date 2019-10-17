VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Servicemen and women from all branches of the military will have the change to battle it out this weekend...but it's all for fun.
It's the first-ever 'Battle of the Branches.' It's a fundraiser for the Wabash Balley Base Community Council.
The organization encourages relationships between businesses and the military in the Wabash Valley.
Active, reserve, and veterans can join.
The will be five elements that will test their military skills, including climbing, shooting, and first aid.
"It's a fundraiser after all. But it's something to raise awareness to come out here and do something fun on a Saturday. And it's all about bragging rights at the end," William Little, from the Wabash Valley Faith Community Council said.
It takes place on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Top Guns.
There's a $10 entry fee. All scores are combined into a cumulative team or branch scores.
The top-scoring branch wins.
To learn more, click here.
Related Content
- Battle of the Branches: Different military branches to face off in friendly weekend competition
- Local bank opens new West Terre Haute branch
- Indiana BMV branches to be closed several days for holidays
- Indiana license branches will be closed for Good Friday
- Indiana BMV branches closed Saturday, Monday for Vets Day
- Indiana BMV branches closed Saturday-Monday for King holiday
- No serious injuries after a tree branch fell through Linton cheerleader bus
- Friendly competition will help feed Wabash Valley residents in need
- Deputy died from friendly fire in California bar gun battle
- Local sports teams hold friendly competition to help raise money for childhood cancer