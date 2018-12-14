Battle of Badges underway in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes law enforcement got int the spirit of giving on Friday.

It was the annual 'Battle of the Badges.'

The Vincennes Fire and Police Departments competed to see who could raise the most money.

It was for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

That money will help serve families all year long.

The battle lasts until 8:00 Friday night at Walmart at 650 Kimmel Road in Vincennes.