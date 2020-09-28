Battery investigation in Loogootee lands woman behind bars on drug charges

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - A battery investigation in Loogootee landed a woman behind bars on drug charges.

Police said it happened last Wednesday.

A female flagged down police officers, telling them she had been battered at a home just south of Loogootee.

Police went to the home and talked to the suspect, Carolyn Shipp.

They said Shipp let police into her home while they were talking. That is when officers said they saw suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Police were able to get a warrant to search her home. That's where they said they found six grams of meth, a handgun, scale, baggies, syringe, marijuana, and other paraphernalia.

Shipp was arrested on charges of Battery, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia.