Basiloid to move to temporary facility after Christmas Eve fire

ELNORA, Ind. (WTHI) - A company that's been in business in the Wabash Valley for nearly 70 years will have to find a new place to operate after a devastating fire on Christmas Eve.

We've told you about the fire at Basiloid Diversified Products in Elnora, Indiana. The fire destroyed the facility.

Now the owners say they've found a new place to work from temporarily. According to a post on the business’ Facebook page, they've gotten access to a "vacant manufacturing facility." It's just a few miles away from Elnora. Staff will set up production and install phones and computers starting next week.

The owners say they will rebuild where the fire happened and that will start as soon as the cleanup process is done.