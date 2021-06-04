Baseball Finalists Announced for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award

Ten NCAA® baseball student-athletes who excel both on and off the diamond were selected as finalists today for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award®.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of finalists follows this release.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The finalists were chosen by a selection committee from the list of 30 candidates announced earlier in the season. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner. Fans are encouraged to vote on the Senior CLASS Award website through June 7. Fan votes will be combined with media and Division I head coaches’ votes to determine the winner.

The Senior CLASS Award recipient will be announced during the 2021 College World Series® in June.

Click here to vote for TJ Collett!