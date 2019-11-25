Bars prepare for 'Drinksgiving' one of the busiest days of the year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- As many are preparing for Thanksgiving local bars are gearing up for Wednesday night.

It has many names, but it's commonly known as "Drinksgiving".

Many people head to bars to celebrate and spend time with loved ones the night before Thanksgiving.

Annie Sackers is a server here at Sonka Irish Pub.

She said they could see more than 200 people on Wednesday night.

Bars like Sonka will have specials on drinks, food and live music.

"It's kind of a lot like St. Patrick's Day here I mean it's pretty shoulder to shoulder," said Sackers.

In fact, Sackers said this is the second busiest day of the year after St. Patrick's Day

So busy, they put out more chairs and schedule extra people.

We also spoke to other bars around town and they say the same.

They call it the Turkey Eve Bash at Sonka Irish Pub.

Sackers said along with the money the night brings in, she enjoys the atmosphere.

"We have a lot of reoccurring customers a lot of new faces but that's what I think makes this place so special is that we can make it feel like a home atmosphere," said Sackers.