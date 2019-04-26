Clear

Denied: Barry Wolfe to spend 60 years in prison after judge denies change in plea

Barry Wolfe will face 60 years in prison after his change in plea was denied this morning. A Coles County judge also denied his reconsideration of sentencing.

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI)- Friday morning former Illinois youth basketball coach, Barry Wolfe, was denied a change in plea agreement.

The courtroom was filled with victims and the family members to both sides.

Wolfe originally entered a guilty plea to four counts of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

His testimony Friday morning was much different than his original confession.

"I only plead guilty so I could see my family again. I am one hundred percent innocent. I have not sexually assaulted anyone," said Wolfe.

FORMER YOUTH COACH ACCUSED OF CHILD SEX CRIMES DID NOT APPEAR IN COURT TO ARGUE A CHANGE IN PLEA AGREEMENT

During the hearing, Wolfe's confession tapes were played which ultimately led to exposing what he had done to the victims.

Wolfe claimed that his relationship with his players was innocent and it was meant to help them get future collegiate scholarships.

Wolfe asked for a change in plea because his original attorney was not clear on the sentencing.

He told the judge that his attorney promised a total of sixteen years in prison and was shocked to receive the maximum of 60 years.

The judge presiding said that he was disgusted with Wolfe's acts and denied both a change in plea and reconsideration of sentencing.

News 10 spoke with state's attorney Tom Bucher on the hearing, he said it was a positive outcome for the victims involved.

"Obviously it was the state's desire for the motion to withdraw a guilty plea to be denied as well as the motion to reconsider the sentence both motions were denied and so from our vantage point justice was served," said Bucher.

Due to the sensitivity of this case, the victims who were involved requested to not be interviewed at this time.

Wolfe will continue his original sentence of sixty years in prison and the case will now move to the higher courts for a chance to appeal.

