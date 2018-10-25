Barry Wolfe wants to rescind his guilty plea, judge meets with his court-appointed attorney

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A former coach who admitted to sexually assaulting his players now wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

Wolfe pleaded guilty to sexual assault and abuse.

The result was the judge sentencing him to 60-years in prison.

On August 17th, the court received a letter from Wolfe saying he wanted to rescind his guilty plea.

The court notified Wolfe's attorney, who filed to be removed from the case the next day.

On Thursday, that judge held a hearing with Wolfe's court-appointed attorney.

Wolfe has until December 28th to file any amended pleadings.

After that, the state will have the chance to respond.

Another hearing is set for January 3rd.