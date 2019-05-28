Barry Wolfe still working to get his criminal sexual abuse guilty plea thrown out after judge denies his request

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A former Illinois coach who pleaded guilty to sex crimes is still pushing to get that plea withdrawn.

Court records show Barry Wolfe filed an appeal on a judge's ruling.

In April, a judge denied Wolfe's request to change his guilty plea.

Wolfe originally pleaded guilty to criminal sexual abuse.

He's a former youth basketball coach from Martinsville, Illinois.

Wolfe is currently serving a 60-year prison sentence.