COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A former Illinois coach who pleaded guilty to sex crimes is still pushing to get that plea withdrawn.
Court records show Barry Wolfe filed an appeal on a judge's ruling.
In April, a judge denied Wolfe's request to change his guilty plea.
LINK | DENIED: BARRY WOLFE TO SPEND 60 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER JUDGE DENIES CHANGE IN PLEA
Wolfe originally pleaded guilty to criminal sexual abuse.
He's a former youth basketball coach from Martinsville, Illinois.
Wolfe is currently serving a 60-year prison sentence.
Related Content
- Barry Wolfe still working to get his criminal sexual abuse guilty plea thrown out after judge denies his request
- Denied: Barry Wolfe to spend 60 years in prison after judge denies change in plea
- Barry Wolfe wants to rescind his guilty plea, judge meets with his court-appointed attorney
- Wolfe seeks change of plea to 'not guilty'
- Judge denies lawyer's request for special panel in Vigo County Jail case
- Judge denies Monsanto's request to scrap $250 million punishment -- but there's a catch
- Woman learns her fate after a guilty plea for assisting a criminal
- R. Kelly indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse
- Vincennes man enters guilty plea for murder
- Gas station robbery suspect enters guilty plea
Scroll for more content...