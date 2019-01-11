Clear
Barricaded subject arrested without incident

Multiple attempts were made by telephone and P.A. system to have Herzog exit the home.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 12:57 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, Deputies with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence situation on Red Cherry St.

Deputies attempted to speak to the male subject who was in the home, but he had barricaded himself inside the home. It was learned the male subject (identified as Chad Herzog) had a warrant for probation violation out of Owen County, a failure to appear warrant out of Johnson County, and an active order against the female subject.

Deputies of the Vigo County Sheriff’s, Officers of the Terre Haute Police Department, and Troopers with the Indiana State Police forced entry into the home at approximately 9:15am. Herzog was arrested without further incident. He was transported to the Vigo County Jail and charged with Criminal Confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, Intimidation, and Invasion of Privacy. Herzog is being held without bond.

