Clear

Barricade situation ends early Thursday

Man, on parole for murder, taken into custody overnight

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 5:56 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

MARCO, Ind. (WTHI) - A barricade situation ended early Thursday in Greene County, Indiana.

It all started around 6:00 Wednesday evening.

Deputies were serving a warrant at a house just south of Lyons in the town of Marco.

Police were looking for 54 year old Jesse Wayne Stephens.

He was on parole for murder.

Stephens was charged with murder back in may of 1996.

When deputies arrived, they say Stephens barricaded himself in the home.

Indiana State Police E-R-T responded, and found Stephens in the crawl space.

Police also found meth in the home.

Police arrested Stephens, as well as Michelle Sanders.

She was also inside the home at the time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Mainly sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunny and warmer. Light SW breeze. High: 41°

Image

Hutsonville Fire latest

Image

GCI Day 1

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

"We feel like we're being encroached on..." New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward

Image

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

Image

Vincennes Township Fire Department set to receive new equipment

Image

The Terre Haute Police set to receive new armored vehicle

Image

Scams that appear to come from the Sullivan Historical Society

Image

Latest on a Hutsonville fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak