Barricade situation ends early Thursday

MARCO, Ind. (WTHI) - A barricade situation ended early Thursday in Greene County, Indiana.
It all started around 6:00 Wednesday evening.
Deputies were serving a warrant at a house just south of Lyons in the town of Marco.
Police were looking for 54 year old Jesse Wayne Stephens.
He was on parole for murder.
Stephens was charged with murder back in may of 1996.
When deputies arrived, they say Stephens barricaded himself in the home.
Indiana State Police E-R-T responded, and found Stephens in the crawl space.
Police also found meth in the home.
Police arrested Stephens, as well as Michelle Sanders.
She was also inside the home at the time.
