Barr-Reeve to take over bus fleet

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI) - Justin Seal has worked in maintenance at Barr-Reeve for about six years. Part of that role is to make sure buses stay in good condition.

Seal says, "Right now we currently have five buses getting fitted with stop-arm cameras and cameras on the inside and radios."

The number of buses seal takes care of will soon increase. That's as the district takes control of its own bus fleet.

Superintendent Travis Madison says, "As we prepared for the next couple of years and looking at two years from now when those contracts were to be up. Really started to get worried about what that would mean for us if a lot of those folks didn't come back to the table and bid on those routes."

Barr-Reeve is in the middle of a standard six-year bus contract. At the end of it, they will take over control. The project will cost 2.2 million dollars in general obligation bonds.

Madison says, "We're going to pay for those over ten years. In order to basically purchase the building, to bring it under the corporation's property. And then also start to build up the infrastructure with the buses."

The school has debt they are currently about to pay off. Madison says this means there should be little impact on resident's taxes.

Madison says, "We're actually able to do this and get a great interest rate, we've got an interest rate around 2%, and in doing that i think we were able to basically make it pretty tax state neutral. And actually I feel like our taxpayers will see a lower rate come next spring."

Seal says he looks forward to the extra work.

Seal explains, "It's going to be really nice to have the transportation all in one building. Especially when we take over our own routes."