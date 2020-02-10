Clear

Barr-Reeve prepares referendum for May ballot

The new referendum would cut the tax rate to 25 cents compared to the previous referendum of 89 cents

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 7:40 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI) - Seven years ago residents in Montgomery passed a school referendum. That referendum helped to pay for some of the day to day activities at Barr-Reeve. However now seven years later that referendum is running out.

A new referendum would actually lower the property tax. Under the previous referendum, the tax rate is 89 cents per 100 dollars of assessed value. The new referendum would be less at 25 cents per 100 dollars.

Superintendent Travis Madison says funding became a big issue in 2008. That is when the state of Indiana passed tax caps. The year after it's passage Barr-Reeve was a half-million dollars in the hole. With the referendum and rising school population madison says they are digging out of that hole.

The new referendum would last for eight years. He hopes this would be the last time they would need to come to the public for funding help.

Madison explains, "Basically for all education-related expenses. That would come to what we currently pay for teachers' salaries, aides, instructional assistant salary, school resource officer, mental health help with school social workers. All of our ECA coaches are paid for out of this. All of our sports coaches, all of our ECA clubs and sponsors are paid for out of these dollars."

For more information: Click Here

Image

