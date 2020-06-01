Referendum on the ballot for Montgomery voters

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI) - Voters have a chance to voice their opinions on a referendum for Barr-Reeve schools. It asks the question of allowing for a 25 cent threshold on the school's levy. The previous referendum of 35 cents recently expired.

The referendum is to help pay for a number of school needs. This includes additional teachers and school resource officers.

School superintendent Travis Madison says, "We hold ourselves to a very high standard like a lot of local districts do. We also want to make sure we have a lot of quality programs and we want to make sure we have financial means to do all those things. And this referendum allows us to do that."

School officials say the referendum will not play a financial part in the school's renovation project.