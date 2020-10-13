Barr-Reeve Media hopes to help folks watch school functions from home

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hannah Graber is a senior at Barr-Reeve. This school year has been full of the usual teachings on math and English. But there is one lecture that's a bit different.

Graber explains, "Making phone calls. Asking people if they want to sponsor us so we can get live broadcasts of games and all that good stuff."

That hands-on experience is part of Barr-Reeve Media. A program that the school started to give students a hands-on education in broadcasting. All with help from a local radio station.

DeWayne Shake with WAMW says, "The days of writing on the chalkboard and taking notes, those are a thing of the past. The hands-on approach is what education is today."

Barr-Reeve Media has been kicked around by the school's administration for a few years. But the pandemic kicked things into gear.

Course instructor Mike DeCoursey says, "We have a really committed following. And when they can't get out to school programs or athletic events or whatever we want to make sure that we can bring it to them."

That led to a Facebook page that now streams the events live. Whether it's a Saturday morning volleyball game or a Monday night school board meeting. Making sure the community is tuned into what the school is up to.

DeCoursey says, "We have one family member in California who loves to get up, Saturday morning volleyball, he likes to eat his breakfast and watch his cousins play volleyball. It's a way to make the world a little smaller for people."

To visit the Barr-Reeve Media page: Click Here