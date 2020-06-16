Barr-Reeve Community Schools nears finish line on renovation project

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI) - Barr-Reeve was already in the midst of their renovation project when the pandemic hit. Having students out of the classroom helped to keep the project on time.

Superintendent Travis Madison says, "What it enabled us to do is maybe start those projects that were going to be done just during the summertime when kids were gone, we were able to start those in April. So it's provided us a little more flexibility. It has provided us a little more time where maybe the crews don't have to be as rushed as they were going to have to be."

The project adds a new gym, new classrooms, and a new HVAC system. Those projects are now nearly complete.

Madison says, "We're in a holding pattern, waiting for some areas to get completed so that we can get transitioning folks. We have probably 80% of our teachers moving classrooms since we are migrating down to another building."

The project gets all students under one roof. Madison hopes to begin having teachers moving rooms in the next week.

As for students, the 2020 senior class will be the first to see some of the completed project. Graduation will be hosted in the new gym in the middle of July. Current students will have to wait until after the project is completed in August.

Madison says, "I'm extremely excited. I just hope they feel like its been a good process. And they feel like at the end of the day when they see what we've been able to add here for our kids and our community, that they see it's going to be well worth their investment. I know i certainly feel like it is."